Raising Capital Summit showcases a booming investor market

After a difficult 18 months, 2021’s summit highlighted the resilience of Irish businesses, and revealed remarkable amounts of local and international funding currently looking for a home

Roisin Kiberd
14th November, 2021
Daragh Lane, director of Cardinal Capital; Stephen Minogue, investment director at MML Growth Capital Partners; Mark Sykes, investor at BGF and Adrian Benson, partner in corporate M&A, Dillon Eustace

Taking place at the Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin, 2021’s Raising Capital Summit brought together founders and investors to discuss a shifting environment, rich in investment opportunities for businesses with the right combination of strategy, good management and good timing.

After a welcome from the summit chair, broadcaster Jonathan Healy, the programme began with a panel discussing “the state of play for investment in Irish companies”.

Mark Flood, director of Renatus Capital,...

