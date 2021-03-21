Public trust is a priority for charities

All Irish charities must implement the new Charities Governance Code this year, Michael Kavanagh, chief executive, Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland, said.

Good governance is the foundation stone of a well-managed charity. As we have seen from past scandals, loss of public trust leads to a fall in donations for the sector, so it’s vital that charities have high standards of corporate governance.

In 2016, a survey of 67 charities by the...