Podcast: CWSI on securing remote workers during lockdown working

Paul Conaty of CWSI joins Emmet Ryan to discuss the challenges of maintaining privacy and security through remote working and how you can make sure your business is safe no matter where your staff are located.
This content is sponsored by CWSI
Emmet Ryan speaks to Paul Conaty, Principal Consultant at CWSI, about the challenges of maintaining privacy and security through remote working
