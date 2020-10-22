Thursday October 22, 2020
Podcast: CWSI on securing remote workers during lockdown working

Emmet Ryan speaks to Paul Conaty, Principal Consultant at CWSI, about the challenges of maintaining privacy and security through remote working

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
22nd October, 2020
