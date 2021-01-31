PMS continues to pave the way for success

PMS Pavement Management Services Ltd (PMS) is a civil engineering consultancy firm specialising in testing, evaluation and management of roads, airports, and ports. It is a wholly Irish-owned limited liability company, and has offices in both Athenry and Dublin.

A member of Geoscience Ireland and a CPD Accredited Employer with Engineers Ireland, it boasts an extensive experience of pavement-related data collection and analysis for a variety of clients in Ireland and abroad. These include government...