The Business Post‘s Elaine O'Regan is joined by Ed Rossiter, Managing Partner at Phoenix, Laura Ryan, Head of HR at Dropbox and Daryl Hanberry, Partner & Head of Global Employer Services at Deloitte to discuss what the new world of work will look like post-COVID and the potential challenges leaders may face.

