Tuesday November 24, 2020
Phoenix Talent Talks Podcast – Episode 6: Mental Health in the Workplace

The Business Post’s Elaine O'Regan is joined by Ruth Lyndon, Managing Partner at Phoenix and a panel of experts to discuss mental health best practices for employers

In Mental Health in the Workplace, the sixth episode in the Phoenix Talent Talks podcast series, in partnership with The Business Post, Elaine O’Regan talks to Managing Partner at Phoenix, Ruth Lyndon, Ciara McLoughlin, Partner and Head of Employment at DLA Piper Ireland and Caroline McEnery, Managing Director of the HR Suite, about mental health best practices for employers and how Covid-19 has impacted the approach to employee well-being.

Talent Talks is a commercial podcast sponsored by Phoenix.

Also available here: www.phoenixrecruitment.ie

