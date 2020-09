In Recover & Rebuild, the fifth episode in the Phoenix Talent Talks podcast series, in partnership with The Business Post, Elaine O’Regan talks to Phoenix founder Ed Rossiter, Anne O'Dwyer at Duff & Phelps and Tom Early at Enterprise Ireland, about the next steps for Covid-hit Irish companies.

Talent Talks is a commercial podcast sponsored by Phoenix.

Also available here: www.phoenixrecruitment.ie