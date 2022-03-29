In our latest episode of The Success Series, Phoenix CEOs Ruth Lyndon and Ed Rossiter talk to MiddleGame Ventures Co - Founder, Patrick Pinschmidt. MiddleGame Ventures is a financial technology venture capital fund focused on early stage investments in North America and Europe.
Phoenix Talent Talks - Episode 2: The Success Series
