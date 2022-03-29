Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Phoenix Talent Talks - Episode 2: The Success Series

Post Reporter

 @businessposthq
29th March, 2022
Phoenix Talent Talks - Episode 2: The Success Series

In our latest episode of The Success Series, Phoenix CEOs Ruth Lyndon and Ed Rossiter talk to MiddleGame Ventures Co - Founder, Patrick Pinschmidt. MiddleGame Ventures is a financial technology venture capital fund focused on early stage investments in North America and Europe.

Share this post

Related Stories

Canyonlands National Park Mesa Arch . Picture: Utah Office of Tourism

Utah, your next big adventure

Commercial Reports Jillian Bolger

Three rewarding loyalty and engagement

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Joe Kenny, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ireland

Achieving good supply chain management with Cilt

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris
Laura Wadding, sustainability lead, Deloitte Ireland: ‘Sustainability-related regulatory requirements and reporting obligations are designed to bring about transparency for shareholders, customers and investors, in order to facilitate more informed decision-making’

Management practices making an impact: sustainability

Commercial Reports Paul Hearns

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1