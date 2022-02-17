Subscribe Today
Phoenix Talent Talks - Episode 1: The Success Series

Post Reporter

 @businessposthq
17th February, 2022
In the first episode of our new Phoenix Talent Talks: Success Series Podcast in partnership with the Business Post, we are thrilled to welcome Aidan Corbett, co-founder of Ireland's most recent unicorn, Wayflyer. We learn more about Aidan's journey from his days as a UCC Engineering student to co-founder of Europe's fastest growing FinTech, his definition of success, key business lessons learned and the vision for Wayflyer going forward.

