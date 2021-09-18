PFH Technology Group wins big at the Dell Technologies Ireland Irish partner 2021 awards

PFH Technology Group was the shining star at the Dell Technologies Ireland Irish Partner Awards 2021. For the second time in three years (previously in 2019), PFH scooped the highly sought-after Partner of the Year award and in total picked up five of the nine awards on offer. These are: Partner of the Year 2021; Growth Partner of the Year 2021; Services Partner of the Year 2021; Technical Person of the Year, Stephen O’Herlihy and Salesperson of the Year, Eoin Mullan.

Declan Van Esbeck, chief commercial officer PFH Technology Group, said: “PFH has an exceptional partnership with Dell Technologies Ireland and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved – the highest level of technical accreditations coupled with impressive revenue targets. These awards are a great recognition of our strong collaborative relationship with Dell and our expertise across the breadth of Dell’s family of brands."

As one of only a few Irish Dell partners to hold the coveted Titanium status, PFH has won the Growth Partner of the Year for an unprecedented third consecutive year, growing by double digits from last year across all the Dell product categories.

It has also achieved the unprecedented third consecutive win for Technical Person of the Year with Stephen O’Herlihy, chief technical officer, PFH Technology Group. This is particularly impressive given that this award and the Salesperson of the Year award, won by Eoin Mullan of PFH, are both voted for by Dell staff.

Finally, as Ireland’s leading managed services provider, PFH is particularly delighted to secure the win for Services Partner of the Year, demonstrating its ability to deliver first-class customer service from the desktop to data centre, across the Dell solutions portfolio.

Michael McGrath, Dell partner account manager said: “Combined with PFH’s know-how in logistics of IT supply, our joint proposition holds industry-leading capabilities to help organisations across Ireland prepare for the future by embarking on the journey to digital transformation.”

For details visit: pfh.ie