PFH Technology Group awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE
PFH has proven yet again through this latest accolade that excellence, discipline and technical expertise are in its DNA
PFH Technology Group, Ireland’s largest indigenous managed IT service provider, has become the first Irish company to achieve Platinum Partner Status with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE). This is HPE’s highest level of technical accreditation.
A testament to PFH’s exceptional technical expertise, this status highlights excellence in data centre competencies which include hybrid cloud, data storage, virtual infrastructure and software-defined technologies.
Declan Van Esbeck, chief commercial officer, PFH Technology Group, said:...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ready for anything: putting Irish companies on the road to growth
Euronext’s IPOready programme provides chief executives and chief financial officers of growth companies with the skillsets to evaluate the best sources of finance for their business
Local and global figures bring data centre expertise to Dublin
DataCentres Ireland 2021 will be held in the RDS on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17
Study app helps Leaving Cert students improve their performance
Ekker looks at a student’s working habits and helps them to use their time more efficiently
Showing real bottle: setting up an independent whiskey brand
WD O’Connell Whiskey Merchants, based in Waterford, is an independent whiskey blender and bottler aiming its products at specialist stores and independents at home and abroad