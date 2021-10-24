PFH Technology Group awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE

PFH Technology Group, Ireland’s largest indigenous managed IT service provider, has become the first Irish company to achieve Platinum Partner Status with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE). This is HPE’s highest level of technical accreditation.

A testament to PFH’s exceptional technical expertise, this status highlights excellence in data centre competencies which include hybrid cloud, data storage, virtual infrastructure and software-defined technologies.

Declan Van Esbeck, chief commercial officer, PFH Technology Group, said:...