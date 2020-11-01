Perfect pairing: A finger in every mince pie

Siobhán Lawless had studied IT in college but when she fell in love with a farmer, life took a diﬀerent direction. She became a farmer’s wife to husband Paul – and a good one at that. However, agriculture was a challenging world and in 2004, the pair made a baking side business their main focus. It did well but in 2011 a ﬁre destroyed a new factory building in a devastating blow for the family....