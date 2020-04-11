Sunday April 12, 2020
Pensions are safe in the hands of their trustees

11th April, 2020
Ciarán Martin, employee benefits director at Acumen & Trust; “When it comes to pensions, the fact is that a lot of people have a good set of trustees looking out for them.”

As life goes on as best it can in these strange times, there is one comforting piece of advice for pension scheme members – that trustees are looking out for them.

Ciarán Martin, employee benefits director at Acumen & Trust, a financial services consultancy in Sandyford in Dublin, said that while Covid-19 will have huge implications for the global economy and indeed pensions, there are people watching out for scheme members even in these difficult...

