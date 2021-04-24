Origin Green targets net zero emissions for food and drink industry
The Pathways to Net Zero guidelines are the first framework to place carbon emission targets on a mandatory footing for food and drink manufacturers in Ireland
Over the past eight years, the Origin Green programme has demonstrated leadership in food sustainability on a global scale. The programme provides Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture producers with the knowledge to embed sustainability into their businesses which is key to them achieving the competitive advantage needed to continue to thrive internationally.
In March this year, Origin Green took a leap forward by launching the ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ guidelines.
Speaking...
