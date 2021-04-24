Origin Green sets out ambitious targets for food and drink sector

“Accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050 is required to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change,” said Deirdre Ryan, the director of Origin Green, Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme.

Bord Bia’s recently launched ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ makes carbon emissions reporting mandatory for Origin Green members. “This marks a significant shift for the Origin Green programme and is a new level of ambition,” said Ryan....