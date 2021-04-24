Origin Green sets out ambitious targets for food and drink sector
Companies will be required to ‘go beyond reductions of energy-related emissions to include their entire carbon footprint’, says Deirdre Ryan, director of Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme
“Accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050 is required to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change,” said Deirdre Ryan, the director of Origin Green, Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme.
Bord Bia’s recently launched ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ makes carbon emissions reporting mandatory for Origin Green members. “This marks a significant shift for the Origin Green programme and is a new level of ambition,” said Ryan....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Providing strong, local coverage for all
With greater mobile data traffic in rural areas, Three Ireland is ensuring its coverage is strong no matter where you are – and they’re only getting started
AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future
The online event dwelt on Ireland’s national artificial intelligence strategy, which is seeking ways to involve AI in rebuilding and protecting the post-coronavirus economy
Hybrid and multicloud environments: the new normal
How to bridge the gaps in data protection for seamless back-up and recovery
National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects
The Ireland Chapter of The Project Management Institute is calling on the public to make submissions for the Covid-19 Response Project Award before May 1