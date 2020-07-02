Optimizing practise is the next hurdle

What's your name?

David Purdon

What’s your current job?

Technology Implementation Lead (Autodesk).

How long have you held the position?

15+ Years

Can you describe your daily work routine?

I specifically work with Clients looking to optimize or standardise on their methods of Project and business systems. My area is predominantly Design and Construction companies. My role is to align to the needs of customers and to find technology or process changes that will affect positive outcomes.

What is your professional background?

I studied Industrial Design and after graduating spent 3 years designing Office furniture. After a while of being self taught in most design tools, I moved to working in the Autodesk Channel as an Applications Trainer and Product Specialist. I also worked as an Architectural Tech for 4 years before moving into IT during the downturn in 2008, 2009. Now, for the last 7 years I have been working in Technology Adoption with a focus on BIM/IPD.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I‘m a huge “tech-head”. I have most gadgets and gaming systems from the last 25 years.

From Google Nest and Alexa, Spectrum and Commodore computers to PS4 and Xbox One X.

I enjoy the escapism of gaming in helping me decompress from a challenging day.

Beside that, the family and I enjoy travel and exploring Ireland, mostly the pubs and restaurants. Activity wise we try and get out and enjoy the great sea-sides and countrysides of Ireland.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I’m colur blind.

I spent years doing 3d Visuals for customers. Some of those clients would ask me to change the colours of things in the final images.

What‘s actually funny is I would ask them to send on examples of what colour or finish they needed. It was not because I wanted and exact example.

It was actually because I couldn’t tell the difference between set shades of green and blue or red and brown. Whoops !!!

You are speaking at the forthcoming 2020 DigiCon Virtual Summit in. What is the focus of your talk?

The main premise is using data to gain better predictive analysis to help build a better understanding of programs and costs.

What in your opinion are the critical obstacles facing the sector during these unforeseen times?

Consistency and skills are the main issues. Not having a cohort of skilled labour to use is a big issue. Optimizing practise is the next hurdle as project expectations and outcomes are varied to the point that being Lean is a challenge.

How do you see the industry being changed by digital disruption over the coming decade in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Being in office based or co-located all the time has now been demolished as necessity. People have been proven to be resourceful and capable in providing success while maintaining a healthy life/work balance. I know a lot of clients are not return staff to HQ after things settle down due to this.

The main issue is site based work.

The big impact will be in project delivery packages and scheduling needing to be very focused when produced to minimize bodies on site at the same time. This may have knock on effects in project timelines if automation and efficiency is not factored correctly.

David will be speaking at the 2020 Digicon on July 7th.

See www.digitalconstruction.ie for more information