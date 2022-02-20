On the digital doorstep: capitalising on community spirit to support Irish businesses

While the global digital marketplace increases competition for Irish businesses with the removal of borders, it is ripe with opportunity – especially when you consider that Irish consumers are increasing their spend with local, home-grown retailers that are on their digital doorstep.

PayPal’s latest Retail Trends and Spends Study (1) reveals how and where Irish consumers are spending online, and one thing is clear, online Irish retail is on the up.

Moving home: Irish spend more locally in 2021

In recent years, Irish consumers have embraced cross-border trade, often turning to international retailers to get the products or prices they want. Interestingly though, PayPal’s study reveals a 41 per cent increase in spend with websites based in Ireland during 2021 – rising to €503 in 2021 from €357, when compared to similar PayPal data the previous year (2).

While 79 per cent of Irish consumers having purchased from websites outside Ireland during the course of 2021, the average spend during 2021 came to €329, signifying a 15 per cent drop.

In terms of where Irish people are spending outside Ireland, Britain remains dominant and the most popular non-Irish destination (74 per cent). Europe outside Britain (48 per cent) came in second, followed by China (28 per cent). Meanwhile, 16 per cent of respondents bought from websites in the US during 2021.

Joachim Goyvaerts, director of Benelux and Ireland for PayPal said: “It’s great to see the fierce Irish pride shine through on how consumers are spending online, but it is one thing for the demand to be there; it is another thing altogether to meet it. That is what Irish businesses must do if they want to capitalise on this opportunity.

“With more than 1.6 million PayPal customers in Ireland, we know how important it is for shoppers to buy what they want easily, quickly and securely. Businesses that embrace e-commerce and digital transformation will have a distinct and undeniable edge over those who aren’t doing so. The future is digital and that means having the right toolkit in place to be resilient and to future proof your business.”

Shopping online: at the touch of a button

As well as moving more towards Irish businesses, the shift away from cash and instore – undoubtedly accelerated by the pandemic – appears to be here to stay. In fact, the research by PayPal found that almost half (49 per cent) of Irish people would do all their shopping online if they could and 62 per cent plan to shop online more this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Millennials (aged 25-34) are most keen on this idea (54 per cent) who said they would do all their shopping online if they could.

“E-commerce has always been about giving consumers a convenient way to buy what they want, when they want and being able to pay for that how they want,” Goyvaerts said. “A huge part of this is how businesses choose to give their customers a seamless and safe online experience, particularly given the number of consumers that are planning to do more shopping online this year.”

Empowering consumers: a cashless, contactless experience

The pandemic not only appears to have had an impact on where people shop, but also on how people pay, with over half (56 per cent) of Irish adults saying it has permanently changed the way they pay for products and services.

Cashless transactions are preferred by almost three quarters (73 per cent) of consumers when they spend in-store. Furthermore, 72 per cent prefer digital payment methods (such as paying with their smartphone) and some 71 per cent like contactless checkouts (such as self-service tills) – again suggesting an irreversible shift away from cash and a desire for more convenience.

“Regardless of where they buy from, it is clear that Irish consumers are increasingly reliant on online shopping and digital payment methods and prefer contactless transactions. Businesses need to have an e-commerce platform in place that can meet their customers’ needs, wherever they are – online, on the go or in-store,” said Goyvaerts.

PayPal has a range of solutions designed to help serve the needs of businesses, whether they are just getting started with their e-commerce business or already have a thriving business or marketplace. From payments to fraud protection, PayPal can help Irish business capitalise on the increasing appetite and reliance on digital spending habits.

1. PayPal's Retail Trends and Spends Study was conducted online by Censuswide, which surveyed 1,001 respondents across Ireland in November 2021

2. This survey of 1,008 members of the general Irish population was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of PayPal in November 2020

