Now is the time to start planning for the golden years

As we are all living longer, we will have on average 20 years in retirement when we will not be earning income from work, according to Jerry Moriarty, chief executive of the Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF).

The maximum state pension is currently €248.30 a week and is paid from age 66. “That amount is set in order to keep people out of basic poverty, but will not give people the lifestyle they dream for...