Not David and Goliath, but a fruitful partnership

Many would assume the relationship between fintech start-ups and traditional banks is adversarial, but really it’s a partnership that is leading to greater dividends.

With fintech companies, the usual narrative is that of David vs Goliath, the small, scrappy start-ups pitted against the major established banks. While it’s a catchy image, the reality is that financial institutions are working closely with these fintech companies to carve a new path for financial services.

Banks’ knowledge, experience and depth partnered with start-ups’ rapid and agile nature allow the best of both worlds. It’s one that Citi has been embracing over the last few years, recognising that partnerships with multiple fintech companies are crucial for all parties as none can go it alone.

“Banks would have traditionally felt the need to try and deliver the full service from cradle to grave, taking on much overhead and risks in building those solutions in-house,” said Donal McCarthy, head of innovation at Citi’s innovation labs in Dublin and Singapore. “Now we’ve gone to microservice-based architectures, we can ringfence key services that reliable third parties can deliver.”

“If we can identify a specialist fintech that we can plug into our ecosystem knowing that this is their key strength, it makes perfect sense to engage with them.”

Citi has many partnerships to help augment or improve its services. One such example is with HighRadius which offer cloud-based autonomous software for chief financial officers by automating routing receivables and payment processes such as invoices, while others with DocuSign allow clients to sign documents electronically.

Similarly, Citi has developed its own digital lending platform, Bridge, to help SMEs connect with banks and developed its own marketplace of third-party fintech apps over the past year.

Much of this has been shaped by client expectations. Integrated experiences are now expected and reduce or remove pain points.

That isn’t without its challenges as start-ups must meet regulatory standards in all countries. Yet that constant lookout for opportunities to make products more than the sum of thieir parts is still the goal.

The other challenge is thrown up by the differences in dynamics between those two entities. Fintech companies are really tech companies focusing on agility while banks are risk-averse. But while these are opposite ends of the spectrum, McCarthy says this isn’t a clash of cultures.

“It’s a meeting of cultures where we ask how can we work with the fintech community to provide an accelerated delivery, where they can in turn learn about how to scale globally while being compliant with regulation,” he said.

“The regulations we have in large international banks are there for good reason . . . but that symbiotic relationship where we’re passing on our knowledge to fintechs which are really good at executing [their aims] will absolutely improve [the overall experience].”

“It’s understanding the benefits that a fintech partnership can bring to banks and vice versa.”

Much of this is why Citi founded its innovation labs in Dublin, London, New York, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. McCarthy mentions that one of the first products it built after it was founded back in 2009 was a mobile and tablet version of its core banking platforms for treasurers.

While basic now compared to today’s landscape, that was the foundation of which future products and services were designed where pain points and friction are reduced.

More importantly, the solution is formed after identifying a problem: you get a drill not because you want a drill but because you want a hole in the wall.

The design thinking process that underpins its innovation labs helps those in them understand what clients are doing, the strengths of their own product offering, and ensure they’re easy to find.

“We’ve got a massive arsenal of financial tools that we can deliver to our clients, but not every client wants or needs all the tools,” said McCarthy. “They don’t want to crawl through hundreds of millions of tools and figure out what they want so we built a configurable version of our platforms for them that not only includes our features the client needs, but also the features of those fintechs we’re partnering with.”

Working with fintech start-ups across all of its innovation labs is the order of the day for Citi. It can offer advice on interacting with regulators and how to participate with regulatory sandboxes to demonstrate readiness for a particular environment.

Overall, it’s looking for start-ups that have or are showing potential to improve the market.

“The challenges that we face at that global scale is to identify those fintechs that we can help grow to be able to deliver services to 90+ countries,” he said.

“We’d love to have more partnerships with fintechs and [we’re] trying to identify those of a sufficient scale, or sufficient trajectory that we know they’ll get to that scale, and bring them on board.”