New trend is our biggest challenge

What's your name and what position do you hold?

Tom Noctor, Senior Strategic Product Consultant, Procore

What are your day to day responsibilities?

My role at Procore is fairly varied. I am responsible for supporting our customers across the EMEA region, helping them to adopt and utilise the Procore platform efficiently. I also help to provide a product feedback loop for our customers to identify and develop product solutions for the region’s construction processes.

What is your professional background?

I was an electrician for over eight years, working across different types of construction projects, such as those involving data centres, pharma and commercial, before transitioning into BIM Management roles in the Irish construction industry. My role included supporting the implementation and adoption of BIM and ISO 19650 at Ardmac, before joining Procore in 2019. I have always worked in construction in some capacity, and have had a big interest in tech from a young age, making Procore the perfect fit.

What short term impact do you see the pandemic having on the industry?

Over the past year we have become more reliant on software and digital platforms to carry out our day to day activities than ever before. Construction has typically been seen as lagging behind other industries in adopting technology, but due to strict operational procedures now in place across projects, construction companies have accelerated their adoption of technology and have had to adapt and find smarter ways to complete projects on time and on budget.

What key technologies do you think will have a lasting impact on the construction sector?

Platform technology provides construction companies with the ability to capture all project information in one single solution. As our industry continues to adopt technology, it's highly important that the technology is easy to use and information can be captured quickly, reducing the administrative burden on construction site teams. In addition to this, a one platform solution provides businesses with visibility of their project performance allowing for a real-time view and use of data. With this visibility of performance, construction companies can make lasting decisions based on previous project data to improve all aspects of their projects, from quality and safety, to commercial activity and productivity.

When it comes to digital transformation, what key challenges is the industry facing?

One of the main challenges we see is the shifting focus of new trends and buzzwords among the construction industry. While BIM and standards play a vital role in the progression of digital transformation, it’s important that we do not take for granted where we currently are in our transformation roadmap. In fact, many construction companies are still facing challenges in capturing information in a digital format. “Digital Twin” and “Golden Thread” are terms we have seen used more and more over the past few years, but without the capture of structured information we will be unable to achieve these innovations. As an industry we need to ensure that we are not overcomplicating technology – both in terms of the user and terminology.

Where do you see the industry in 5 years’ time?

Technology is becoming an integral part of the delivery of complex construction projects. With talk of our industry soon facing labour shortages and a growth in the early adoption of new technologies (such as AI, machine learning and robotics), I expect that construction will become increasingly reliant on technology and less reliant on large labour forces to deliver projects on budget and on time. The need to manually evaluate safety and quality should also reduce as we use solutions to automatically identify risks and issues on projects. The next five years pose many opportunities for the industry, with the chance to completely shift the association of manual processes towards technology.

Tom Noctor is speaking at the CIF's 2021 Digital Construction Summit on June 17th. Visit www.digitalconstruction.ie for full details and booking.