New regulations put pressure on employees to provide pensions
Maria Quinlan, head of defined contribution (DC) Services in Ireland for WTW: said regulation is focusing on a forward-looking, risk-based approach to governance

New regulations put pressure on employees to provide pensions

All defined contribution schemes must be compliant with the IORP II directive by the end of this year, which offers companies an opportunity to consider how best to meet pension requirements for their staff

9th April, 2022

Increased regulation in the Irish pensions market is prompting a lot of companies to review their existing employee pension arrangements, Maria Quinlan, head of defined contribution (DC) Services in Ireland for WTW, said.

“Many employers have not reviewed their DC pension arrangements for some time and the market and solutions available will have changed significantly in that time.”

IORP II, a comprehensive and wide-ranging EU directive, was transposed into Irish law in 2021...

