New ReadyPrint Subscription Service from Epson with free 3-month subscription available

Epson has launched ReadyPrint, its subscription printing service for its consumer cartridge printer models and EcoTank cartridge-free printer models, to customers in Ireland. As the nation further adapts to home schooling and home working, ReadyPrint enables customers to save up to 90 per cent on print costs with the added convenience of new ink delivered straight to their door, when they need it.

To help ease costs even further during this challenging time, Epson is offering its monthly subscription service, ReadyPrint Flex, for free for an initial three-month launch period until July 31.

ReadyPrint Flex is available for Epson WorkForce and Expression Home printers. There are three price plans to help with a variety of printing needs starting from less than €2 a month. With ReadyPrint Flex, customers choose a set number of printed pages per month (€1.99 for 30 pages, €2.99 for 50 pages or €4.99 for 100 pages) and unused pages can be rolled over for 2 months.

If customers prefer to cut out cartridges altogether, they can choose to use one of Epson’s EcoTank printers by subscribing to one of the service plans on ReadyPrint EcoTank. These range from a set number of pages per month up to unlimited printing. There are three different price plans available for both mono and colour printing, which all include the use of an EcoTank printer. Prices are based on monthly print volumes and start from as low as €6.99 per month for 300 monochrome prints up to €14.99 for unlimited color printing. Customers will be able to switch between plans if their printing needs change.

Printers on ReadyPrint Flex and EcoTank plans monitor when ink begins to run low and replacement supplies are sent directly to the customer’s chosen address automatically, so they never have to worry about running out of ink.

Daniel Rafferty, head of sales at Epson in Ireland, said: “The cost of ink and inconvenience of running out just when you need it most should never be an issue for our customers, but even more so during these uncertain times. With ReadyPrint, we want to be closer to our customers, help them save money and give them the peace of mind of having ink delivered straight to their home.”

ReadyPrint is available to subscribe to now from Epson’s online store at epson.ie/readyprint. Later in the year, the ReadyPrint service will be rolled out to a selection of online e-tailers and retailers