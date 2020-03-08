New facility a sign of Henderson Foodservice’s intent

The opening of a new state-of-the-art warehousing facility in Larne, Co Antrim, later this year will set Henderson Foodservice back a hefty £25 million (€29 million).

For the growing food service supplier, however, the multi-temperature facility will be just the latest in a series of strategic investments aimed at increasing its market share.

Last year, the company acquired Foodco, an independent foodservice company, with an established distribution network in the North and the Republic.