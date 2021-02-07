Subscribe Today
Log In
Neven Maguire’s perfect Valentine’s Day meal

Commercial Reports

Neven Maguire’s perfect Valentine’s Day meal

The celebrity chef and brand ambassador for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has created two great dishes that are perfect for a romantic meal with your loved one

Sponsored Article

7th February, 2021

The perfect steak

Serves 2

Ingredients

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Is the future of work confusing? Not remotely . . .

Commercial Reports Aisléan Nicholson 6 hours ago

Building the plane while flying it

Commercial Reports post reporter 4 days ago
Andrew Quinn, head of tax at Maples Group

EU power and Brexit shockwaves will shape world of corporate tax

Commercial Reports Andrew Quinn 5 days ago
Tobin Consulting Engineers prioritises principles such as sustainability, reducing carbon footprint and protecting biodiversity

Values hold key to success for Tobin Consulting Engineers

Commercial Reports Chrissie Russell 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1