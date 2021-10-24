Nerd factor helps Last Mile go the extra mile

Last Mile Artificial Intelligence is a small AI consultancy and product development company that punches above its weight, taking care of customers in Singapore, the US, Australia, the UK and Ireland.

“We believe the blurb on our website: that AI could be as impactful as electricity,” said Aida Bracken, commercial manager.

“John Curry started the company on his own in 2019 and we quickly added a Machine Learning Engineer, Harshal who had just...