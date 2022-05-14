NeoGen is Digital Printer of the Year 2022
The Blanchardstown company took five awards overall, demonstrating its commitment to implementing the latest technology to deliver competitive advantage and efficiencies to its clients
It was a memorable night for NeoGen as the company scooped five accolades at the Irish Print Awards. It emerged as overall winner of the Digital Printer of the Year competition, an award it previously won in 2016 and 2019.
NeoGen also took the gongs for Best Use of Print and Best Use of Technology. The company was again successful in the Report and Accounts Printer of the Year, placed first and third. It took first prize...
