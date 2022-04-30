National Property Awards: championing success across the country

The National Property Awards were held at the InterContinental Hotel, in Dublin 4, on Thursday, April 28.

Hosted by broadcaster Ivan Yates, the awards celebrated the very best achievements from across both the residential and commercial sectors in Ireland. Attended by more than 400 guests, the event recognised and celebrated organisations and individuals that are making a real impact, across 13 different award categories including Best Covid-19 Response, Best ESG Initiative, Social Housing Development, Building Contractor, Real...