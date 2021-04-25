National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects

Ireland’s most outstanding project in response to the Covid-19 pandemic will be recognised at this year’s Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute’s (PMI) annual National Project Awards in association with PwC. The public can submit their nominations for the Covid-19 Response Project Award before May 1, 2021, at pmi-ireland.org/special-covid-19-awards and the winner will be announced during the virtual awards ceremony on June 24, 2021.

In addition to the Covid-19 Response Project Award, there are five categories open for nominations in the prestigious National Project Awards. Focusing on highlighting the resilience and rapid response of the project management industry in Ireland over the past year, these awards will recognise Ireland’s forward-thinking project managers and teams. The deadline for submissions for these categories is 17 May 2021 and can be made online at pmi-ireland.org

Speaking on the 2021 Awards, Jackie Glynn, Ireland chapter of PMI president said: “As project managers, we are used to adapting quickly to change. However, the last 12 months were unlike anything ever experienced. Irish project managers have gone above and beyond, from navigating the move to remote working to the global impact on supply chains. We are looking forward to recognising and celebrating their achievements on June 24.

“To recognise the outstanding contribution of innovative projects that were in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are delighted to announce the Covid-19 Response Project Award. From projects that sought to maintain public health to those that ensured economic stability, we are calling on the public to nominate those that have delivered a real impact in the fight against Covid-19. Simply visit pmi-ireland.org/special-covid-19-awards, name the project you want to nominate and say why you think it deserves your nomination. The top five entrants will then be put forward for a public vote.”

The categories for this year’s awards include Project Professional of the Year, Project Management for Social Good, Private Sector Project of the Year, PMO of the Year and Public Sector Project of the Year. Additionally, there is a new award that will be voted for by attendees live on the night of the awards – the Project Managers’ Choice Award, chosen from the finalists of the other five categories.

Entries in these categories will be reviewed by an independent judging panel, with Matheson, one of Ireland’s leading law firms, the independent verifier.

Féilim Harvey, partner in PwC, heading up their Portfolio and Programme Management Practice in Ireland, said: “Most aspects of Irish life and business have suffered the effects of the global pandemic. Over the past year, what has really struck me is how important an organisation’s project delivery and change management capabilities have been to weathering the pandemic. Over the past year, we have all witnessed some truly exceptional projects in response to the crisis.

“If anything, this need for exceptional project managers will further increase as we emerge from the pandemic and undertake the work necessary to establish post pandemic operating models. In this context, now more than ever, it is essential that we recognise excellence in project management throughout our country. PwC is delighted to be back as headline sponsor for this year’s National Project Awards.”

For full details on the National Project Awards, see pmi-ireland.org/2021-awards