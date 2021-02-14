National Health Summit takes Irish healthcare’s temperature

Now in its 17th year, 2021’s National Health Summit took place online on February 10. Taking stock of the health service’s most challenging year yet, the programme shared lessons learned and challenges faced, and looked ahead to ask what a post-Covid health service might look like.

More than 450 industry stakeholders, including policy-makers, researchers, patient advocates and service providers to the healthcare sector, gathered for the six-hour event.

Hosted by RTÉ Morning Ireland presenter...