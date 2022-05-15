MW Design makes its mark at Irish Print Awards

A rising star at the Irish Print Awards, Melissa Walsh is behind MW Design, Print & Signs, a multi-award-winning company based in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

“We are passionate about creative designs and producing bespoke and effective design solutions and printed products for clients,” she said. “Thinking outside the box for more than 20 years, we are specialists in graphic design, general printing, large format printing, label printing, shopfronts, signs, vehicle graphics and full vehicle wraps....