Murphy McElligott honoured at Irish Law Awards

Dún Laoghaire solicitor Sharon McElligott of Murphy McElligott Solicitors has been named Leinster including Dublin Sole Principal of the Year at this year’s Irish Law Awards.

Sharon, who has more than 20 years’ experience in general practice, was presented with the prestigious title at a gala awards ceremony hosted by Ivan Yates, which took place at the Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road on October 29.

On accepting the accolade as Leinster (including Dublin) Sole Principal of the Year, Sharon, paid tribute to the highly skilled team working at Murphy McElligott Solicitors based on Patrick Street in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

“This award is a testament to over 20 successful years’ of work on behalf of our many clients,” Sharon said. “Equally important to me is how the award also recognises the enormous contribution of everyone in Murphy McElligott. We are privileged to have an outstanding team, whose ongoing commitment to excellence lies at the heart of our best-in-class client service.

“We always aim to take a strategic approach to our clients’ issues and aspirations, offering robust advice across multiple areas of law, to protect our clients’ interest and deliver excellent outcomes with minimal acrimony.

“Murphy McElligott is delighted to have been recognised as winner of Leinster Inc Dublin Sole Principal of the Year 2021, particularly as this award is a wonderful recognition of our core values.”

Murphy McElligott Solicitors is a general practice that provides legal services to clients across Ireland. For more than two decades the respected firm has provided professional advice across areas including Property Transactions, Wills, Estate Management, Probate, Family Law, Personal Injury, other Litigation claims and Medical Injury Claims.

The firm prides itself on focusing on in each client’s particular requirements and achieves success by empowering clients to develop strategies that enable them to accomplish their individual goals.

Not only is Sharon a trained Collaborative Lawyer and Accredited Mediator, she also serves on the Guidance and Ethics Committee of the Law Society, and is appointed as a Solicitor to the legal panel of Sage Advocacy for the Elderly.

She used the occasion of achieving the impressive accolade of Leinster Inc Dublin Sole Principal of the Year to extend warm thanks to the many clients, contacts and friends who have supported her and to pay tribute to the other entries in the hotly contested category.

Sharon said: “I feel very honoured to be selected for this hugely prestigious award, especially in the face of substantial competition from so many other well-deserved colleagues.”

Email: [email protected];

Web: mmce.ie;

Tel: 01-2303266