MSL Engineering Ltd. is a leader in field after four decades in business

MSL Engineering Ltd. is a Cork-based mechanical engineering contractor with multinational clients, specialising in high tech, exportable products and services across a wide range of industry sectors, particularly the life sciences.

Founded in 1979, and with over 40 years in business, MSL Engineering Ltd. specialises in the fabrication and installation of process, utility and high-purity pipework, platforms and steelwork and equipment installation across many industry sectors.

MSL’s service offering also includes modular fabrication and assemblies, managing multi-discipline...