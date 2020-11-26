What's your name and what position do you hold?

Robert Lyons Sales & Marketing Manager for Certification Europe Ltd

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Responsible for the Sales & Marketing function within Certification Europe with a team of 6. We are responsible for attracting new business in Ireland and globally around the ISO standards for Quality Management, Environmental, occupational Health and Safety and Information Security standards, We are accredited under INAB to carry out independent audits to the above listed standards and as such these standards are internationally recognised.

What is your professional background?

BA in Pharmaceutical & Business Operations

Diploma International Selling Programme, DIT

Certificate in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device, DIT

Diploma in Marketing- Institute of Marketing

I have a passion for creating customer value, with over 25 years of experience in driving business development within multinationals, SME’s and the public sector. I have an extensive knowledge of strategic planning and developing high-quality service offerings to deliver distinct client services.

Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on occupational safety and health and, if so, how?

More emphasis will be or should be put on the future safety of a company’s employees whether it is as a result of the pandemic or in general. We have seen more company’s looking to align themselves with an international standard that they can adhere to not only to ensure they have the right protocols in place but also to show future and existing employees that they have a policy in place that ensures the ongoing duty of care for those in their employment.

Robert will be speaking at the virtual CIF Health & Safety Summit today, November 26th. for more information visit www.cifsafety.ie