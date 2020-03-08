Modular Automation sets sights on expansion

Clare company Modular Automation is in expansion mode, with plans to create 100 jobs by 2023 and the recent acquisition of eight acres of land, for future development, along with an additional 60,000 square feet of production space ready to go to bolster immediate capacity.

“We needed additional production space to be able to meet demand,” said Vivian Farrell who joined the company as marketing manager in 2015 and took over as chief executive three years later.

...