Modular Automation delivers speedy solutions for MedTech manufacturers

“Ireland is the second-largest exporter of medical devices in Europe and Modular Automation is well placed to serve the demands of MedTech manufacturers with the expansion of its team and facility”, Vivian Farrell, chief executive officer of Modular Automation, said.

“Our team has doubled in the past five years to over 170 employees,” said Farrell. “We continue to grow with a number of open roles on our website.”

“Our team and the size of the projects we’re working on has been growing, so we needed to expand”, she said. The Modular Campus based in Shannon has 100K sq ft of production and office space spread across three buildings. The company has a further eight acres of land for future development.

“We have been investing to substantially expand our facility to give us the capacity to deliver more for our customers both at home and in the US. This includes a purpose-built logistics centre supporting multiple MedTech projects and handling large volumes of material from local and global suppliers.”

“We are very well known for our custom automation services and we’re now establishing ourselves as a partner to MedTech customers for build to print and equipment contract manufacturing. We are about to open our third facility on the Modular Campus and this will be dedicated to building equipment in volume for our MedTech customers” said Farrell.

“Our customers often come to us when they need to scale their production or build machines in volume. They simply give us the design of pre-existing equipment and we can replicate that for them at speed.”

“We have been very successful at winning projects with OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] which have outsourced the build of lab and manufacturing equipment to us. Our design team can enhance the functionality of the machine and through our supply chain we can reduce costs.”

“We have been around a long time and have credibility in the market, Farrell said. “We are dedicated to MedTech and our experienced team know how to operate in this highly regulated market. We have the scale to reduce costs and speed time to market through our strong relationships with tooling suppliers in Ireland and Malaysia. The material that goes into our machines is very high quality – machines are running 24/7 so they have to be robust and well tested.”

“This year we’re celebrating 35 years,” said Farrell. “The business has gone through a lot of change in that 35 years and is now a highly advanced engineering-technology company, helping the world’s leading MedTech manufacturers improve output, quality and capability by leveraging the power of automation. We have been scaling our business by following our customers as they expand globally.”

Modular is now a Tier 1 automation partner, working with FDA-regulated MedTech blue-chip customers in Europe, North America and beyond. Its customer base includes Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Edwards Lifesciences and Boston Scientific.

Stem continues to be a male-dominated space, but Modular is involved in different regional initiatives to promote awareness. “We engage with local schools, teachers and parents to drive the awareness that Stem is a good, well-paid and interesting career. Over the next five years, Modular’s goal is to grow the female participation of the team to 30 per cent. We’re always looking at ways of removing the barriers for women in Stem, and last year we introduced paid maternity leave.

“Innovation is all about ideas and the more diversity we have in the company, the more interesting the ideas we are going to generate,” said Farrell.

With the onset of Covid and the cancellation of elective surgeries, Modular’s customers experienced an immediate decline in demand for their products. “That did create a slowdown, but the sector is resilient and the recovery has been strong,” she said.

“There is a confidence in the market now hospitals are picking back up, catching up on surgeries and our customers are back to business as usual. We are very optimistic about the future.”