Modular Automation continues to innovate and lead in medical manufacturing

We may be a small island nation, but Ireland is the second-largest exporter of medical devices in Europe, with nine of the ten world’s top MedTech companies based here.

Taking advantage of this captive market, Modular Automation has been partnering with some of the biggest names in the sector since the business began 35 years ago.

Based in Shannon, the indigenous company is a global leader in MedTech automation, helping some of world’s leading...