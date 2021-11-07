Modular Automation celebrates 35 years
The Co Clare engineering tech firm delivers automations solutions to the world’s leading medtech manufacturers
Sponsored Article
Located in Shannon, Co Clare, engineering technology company Modular Automation is celebrating 35 years in business. Consecutively chosen as a Best Managed Company by Deloitte, Modular designs and builds advanced automation solutions for some of the world’s leading medtech manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.
The business has had substantial growth in the past five years, doubling its workforce to 170 people and, since the start of the pandemic,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
CIF’s South East Construct celebrates resilience and anticipates ‘exciting times’
The first in-person conference for the Construction Industry Federation in two years had a twin focus of planning and development, and construction in the south-east
A Season full of sparks
It’s the season of good cheer, great food and long awaited celebrations. It’s also the season of surprises and rewards when you sign up to Sparks: Marks & Spencer’s first loyalty scheme in Ireland.
Adding intelligence to the bottom line
Moving to a cloud-based accounting solution delivers more than just simplicity: more and more businesses are finding that going online cuts dead weight and promotes innovation
Big numbers for small business
Sophisticated cloud accounting can unlock the potential of small business, as well as make life easier for everyone. Jason Walsh reports