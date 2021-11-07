Modular Automation celebrates 35 years

Located in Shannon, Co Clare, engineering technology company Modular Automation is celebrating 35 years in business. Consecutively chosen as a Best Managed Company by Deloitte, Modular designs and builds advanced automation solutions for some of the world’s leading medtech manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

The business has had substantial growth in the past five years, doubling its workforce to 170 people and, since the start of the pandemic,...