Microsoft award confirms high standing of Spanish Point

Spanish Point Technologies has been awarded one of the highest certifications bestowed by Microsoft, joining less than 120 Microsoft partners certified worldwide as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP).

To achieve Azure MSP status, Spanish Point had to complete a thorough audit by a third-party provider that assesses the partner’s capabilities, practices, and plans. They also provided multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months that validate their skills and ability to meet customers’ demands. To retain this status, partners commit to continue to meet pre-requisites annually and complete a progress audit every year.

Anne Sheehan, general manager of Microsoft Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that our trusted partner Spanish Point has been named an Azure Expert MSP. To achieve the Azure Expert MSP status, partners are assessed by their operational capabilities, including demonstrations of tools and technologies used by the Partner. Spanish Point demonstrated their skills, customer success and ability to scale and a commitment to providing exceptional managed service offerings to ensure that they optimise results for our customers.”

“The Azure Expert MSP programme helps organisations across Ireland to find highly skilled and validated Managed Service Providers, such as Spanish Point, who has demonstrated that they can manage the most complex environments and advise organisations on best practices meeting their Microsoft Azure and Digital Transformation demands.”

John Corley, chief technology officer of Spanish Point’s, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised for the commitment by our software developers and consultants to embrace best practices and provide a very high level of Microsoft technical expertise and experience.

“As cloud specialists, Azure is at the core of our business. Our investment in the SMART AIM Library has assisted more than 60 ISVs and enterprise customers to modernise their applications on Azure. With a heightened focus on security and the need to deliver innovation, our customers are asking us to accelerate their move to Azure. With Smart AIM and its infrastructure as code approach, we can do this at speed and scale.”

Spanish Point is a Dublin-based software company and Microsoft partner, with more than 60 employees. The company provides two broad sets of services: software development, primarily in the music copyright management market, and Microsoft services across Office 365 and Azure.

