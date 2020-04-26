Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mentoring SMEs through interesting times

A new free mentoring support for businesses in any sector has been launched to guide and advise in these unprecedented times, writes Siobhán Maguire

26th April, 2020
Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the Small Firms Association (SFA)

Being in a business by yourself does not mean you have to go it alone. This is the advice from Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the Small Firms Association (SFA), who in partnership with Skillnet Ireland have launched MentorsWork, a free business mentoring support for SMEs.

The timing of such an initiative could not be better, as businesses deal with the fallout of Covid-19 and prepare for even more challenging times ahead. Spollen-Behrens said that despite...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

When trouble strikes: the fundamentals of crisis management

Paul Allen of Paul Allen & Associates explains why having a plan beforehand is crucial, why one must remain calm but act quickly, and how a crisis can be an opportunity

Siobhán Maguire | 4 hours ago

Navigating a tax function through the Covid-19 crisis

In a special report, Ronan Ferry of Deloitte Ireland explores the practical actions that tax functions can adopt as part of an overall strategy to respond to Covid-19, recover from its consequences and thrive in its wake

Ronan Ferry | 4 hours ago

Driving efficiency with data

We’ve all heard about ‘big data’ but data is really just information, and all businesses trade in information. Datapac helps implement ERP software to make it available, in a useful manner

Jason Walsh | 4 hours ago