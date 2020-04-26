Mentoring SMEs through interesting times

Being in a business by yourself does not mean you have to go it alone. This is the advice from Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the Small Firms Association (SFA), who in partnership with Skillnet Ireland have launched MentorsWork, a free business mentoring support for SMEs.

The timing of such an initiative could not be better, as businesses deal with the fallout of Covid-19 and prepare for even more challenging times ahead. Spollen-Behrens said that despite...