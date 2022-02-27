Meeting the needs of an ever-changing lifestyle

As people start to navigate the reopening of the economy, remote and hybrid working will continue to establish themselves in the architecture of our lives. While businesses try to figure out the best balance between home and office working, much of the focus for individuals will be on getting the best of both worlds.

Much of this ties into Three Ireland’s recent investment which saw the company redefine the telecommunications industry, creating a new category of retail stores.

Three not only provides vital connectivity to its customers, it is now also helping them to adopt a more connected lifestyle through offering over 100 products curated around the themes of home, work, hobbies and interests, and music.

There’s no shortage of connected technology in areas such as work. Much of the consideration around hybrid working will focus on the items and equipment you need to bring with you.

Before, vital items may have been your laptop and smartphone. Now they could also include a keyboard, mouse, noise-cancelling headphones and other accessories like a smart notepad and flask.

Instead of just thinking about devices and how they might work, the focus now is also on the additions that can fit into a person’s life to enhance it.

“What we do is evaluate and curate our products every quarter so that we can say our offering is really relevant for customers right now,” explained Shane O’Brien, head of devices at Three Ireland and Three UK. “Take hybrid working, I’m used to bringing in my laptop and plugging it in but what are those extra pieces needed because you’re hot-desking?

“In the office, it could be a keyboard, mouse and noise-cancelling headphones that allow you to have those Teams meetings. At home, it could be a TP-Link WiFi Booster to give better coverage no matter what room you are in.”

Customers can discover things from Three that seem surprising but make life that little bit easier. One such example O’Brien gives is the Celly Pro Light and phone charger. An LED lamp with a wireless charger is not a product many customers might have thought of but its practicality means it’s been a popular item.

Similarly, products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which lets people keep their work usage and personal usage separate and switch off emails during the weekend, or having content like Netflix on it for when you’re travelling to and from the office.

It’s important to note that such products aren’t there for the sake of it, but have been curated by Three’s team to reflect how people may need to use them.

“It’s not for the sake of selling tablets or headphones, but showing how flexible they are to help you flip from your personal life to work life,” he said. “We look at each of the themes, the sub-themes that are within them and see how these products work and complement each other, and how they add real value to our customers’ lives.”

The move towards connected lifestyles

Much of this progression ties into Three Ireland’s transformation of its retail stores and customer offering across the country. Its €27 million investment, which was announced back in August 2021, has seen many of its stores redesigned to reflect a new experience for customers and a more connected lifestyle.

This is reflected in recent research from Foresight Factory which found that three in five people prefer in-person shopping to online shopping.

Of the 60 stores nationwide, 12 have already been transformed with 17 more due in 2022. The rollout will continue until 2023 and includes an intensive four-week training course for retail employees at its mock store located at Three Ireland’s Dublin headquarters.

While it’s taken a lot of work, the results speak for themselves.

“The response has been really positive and customers have been really interested in the stores,” said O’Brien. “They come into the store and really get into it.

“When we launched these stores, people were looking at products online but still wanted to physically see them and touch them. If you’re going to spend €300 or €400 on a wearable, you want to see what it’s like, how it fits and what else compliments it.”

A vital part of the experience is that Three’s retail experts can help customers discover new products that they may not have considered. While online is an important part of any strategy, one-to-one shopping can unearth needs that can be addressed through another product.

The strategy has worked so well that over the Christmas period, those who came into the stores looking for items for themselves also bought products as gifts. The key to this is ensuring that employees are always trained and up to date with whatever products and changes there are.

“We never sit on our laurels; we’re constantly working with our retail teams and customer care employees to keep them updated and trained,” said O’Brien. “It’s about making sure that the knowledge and passion is there and we ensure our own teams are using the products and trying them out themselves because once you have that interest from employees, it’s invaluable.”

“It’s key to make sure we have people invested in what they’re doing and that has a really positive effect on our customers.”

O’Brien said the team was always looking ahead and analysing trends coming down the line. While it has four main themes for now, this can evolve to include the time of year, offering products tailored towards summertime for example, and other important times in people’s lives.

The transformation of Three’s offering is designed to answer one question: how do you make people’s lives better through connectivity?

“All of these products can fit across multiple parts of our customers’ lives so when people come in to our stores we can really try to understand their needs and enable them to live a more connected life,” said O’Brien. “That’s what it’s all about.”