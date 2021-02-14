Subscribe Today
Meeting the challenges, finding the opportunities: the KPMG view of Brexit

The true repercussions of ‘the biggest trade realignment in 50 years’ will reveal themselves over time, say leaders from the accounting firm

JJ O'Donoghue
14th February, 2021
Brian Daly, head of Brexit at KPMG in Ireland

Brian Daly, head of Brexit at KPMG in Ireland, sees Brexit as the biggest realignment in Irish trade in 50 years.

Daly says the new agreements will have material consequences for business in Ireland. “Brexit-related issues will stay centre stage for business for a long time. For example, we have a deal on goods but not as much on services,” says Daly, who advises clients to “think strategically, operationally and tactically about Brexit impacts”....

