Medical grade virus destruction is key to opening doors

With indoor activity, from pubs and dining to offices, high on the agenda the question facing government and public health authorities, not to mention businesses, customers and staff, is how can we re-open without creating spikes and surges in the spread of Covid-19.

The importance of clean air was underscored recently by events in the Netherlands. Making tentative steps to re-start nightlife, a pressing issue in Ireland too, last week saw at least 180 people test positive for Covid-19 after attending a nightclub in Enschede, despite the fact that the club required attendees to provide a negative test result.

This nightmare scenario has concentrated minds on the issue of air quality, and arguably not before time.

“We are trying to get people to think about the air they breathe,” said Deirdre Devitt, chief executive officer, Novaerus at McGreals.

Of course, some sections of society have long thought about air.

Manufacturers of medical grade air purification systems, Novaerus, headquartered in the Alpha innovation centre at Dublin City University, has long worked with healthcare clients including hospitals, and pharmacy group McGreals is its Irish partner and distributor.

The Protect range of air purifiers from Novaerus uses what the company calls ‘NanoStrike’ technology, harnessing a range of physical concurrent pathogen inactivation processes to safely disinfect the air.

NanoStrike coils produce a strike that works to burst airborne pathogen cells, including bacteria and viruses, rapidly inactivating them, ensuring they are no longer a threat of infection.

“Predominantly, it has been used in hospitals; it wasn’t really until March last year that others were thinking about this sort of thing,” said Devitt.

Indeed, if air quality was on the agenda at all for the rest of society it tended to be only in relation to mould spores or carbon monoxide.

However, since the discovery that the Sars CoV2 coronavirus is airborne, there has been a mantra of ventilation. Those of us who spent Christmas with relatives will know of the struggle to keep windows open, but the worse news is that even ventilation may not be enough.

Dilution of indoor air through ventilation is slow and time-consuming, as well as being a grey area in terms of when rooms or spaces need to be ventilated and for how long.

In addition, ventilation on its own will not kill any microorganism in the air – at best, it will evacuate the indoor air and replace it with fresh outdoor air; at worst, it will do absolutely nothing or bring in even more polluted air.

The Protect systems continuously pull contaminated indoor air across internal short-exposure plasma coils, deactivating airborne microorganisms and viruses at the DNA level.

Devitt said that this was a game changer for indoor activity.

“It’s a unique technology in how to deal with the issue, including mould spores, fungi, viruses and bacteria. There are long- term benefits beyond Covid and Sars,” she said.

Pubs and clubs are an obvious candidate, but many other businesses are desperate to get doors open, too, and unlike ozone-producing systems, Protect is safe to be used continuously and in the presence of people, rather than in closed rooms overnight.

“Think about a psychotherapist who has to have that one-to-one session, and we’ve had interest from enterprise centres, too,” said Devitt.

This ‘live’ approach will be key to allowing normality to return, even in the hybrid offices we are expecting to see from later on this year. After all, what is the point of opening the office if staff are afraid to go in?

“Everybody is crying out for face-to-face, but what people don’t want is to go back into the office and think, ‘OK, I can’t have a coffee’ or ‘I can only go to the toilet at specified times’,” she said.

Protect can be added to existing HVAC systems, while the smallest of the range of three devices is also suitable for portable use.

The message is getting through, but Devitt said that more support was needed.

“Proper guidelines for a return to the office will be needed, people don’t have clear guidelines on what that will look like.

“Employers are doing risk assessments all the time, and we are helping with that,” she said.

Surprisingly, some remain reliant on anti-Covid techniques that are known to not be particularly helpful.

“To be honest it’s been an education. Even the most sophisticated companies have asked us things like, ‘Can we take down the perspex screens’. The perspex screens are already defunct due to the airborne nature of the virus,” she said.

For Devitt, the strongest factor in the technology’s adoption, though, will be a change in culture that has clear antecedents in the wider drive for hygiene.

“When filtered water came in everyone said it was a joke and that no one would pay for it, but it’s not. We need to think about the air in the same way,” she said.