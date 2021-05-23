Manufacturing sector linchpin of nation’s economic success

Manufacturing is at the heart of Ireland’s economic success, said IDA Ireland’s Head of Life Sciences, Michael Lohan.

Directly employing almost 260,000 people (with 84 per cent of all employment located outside of Dublin) the Irish manufacturing sector is truly impactful in all regions across Ireland and diverse across highly innovative and regulated sectors such as Medical Technologies, Biopharma, Engineering and Technology.

“Ireland is pivotal within the global manufacturing supply chain spanning precision...