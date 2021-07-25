Making some history, again
As the Ireland Hockey team get their Olympic campaign started, midfield star Chloe Watkins reflects on what it means for their families and supporters watching at home, what it has taken to get there and how the team culture has put them in a position to compete with the best in the world
Sponsored Article
So, after everything, we can finally say that we are Olympians.
While we perform on the biggest stage of all in Japan, due to the circumstances we find ourselves in, our families are left to watch it at home. Probably up the walls with nerves.
I have always thought that it’s harder to be a spectator than a player. At least out there on the pitch, you have a level of control over what happens....
