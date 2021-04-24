Subscribe Today
Making climate a priority will lead to greater opportunities

There is a growing awareness among business leaders that sustainability is becoming a pressing issue for consumers and investors alike

Lorraine Courtney
24th April, 2021
Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland

Climate action and sustainability are the defining issues of our generation, Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland, said.

According to new research by EY, 28 per cent of senior business leaders think that climate risk will require new or increased C-level attention to safeguard company growth in next five years.

“Climate risk used to be perceived as something very far into the future, but there is a growing awareness of the impacts of climate...

