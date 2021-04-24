Making climate a priority will lead to greater opportunities
There is a growing awareness among business leaders that sustainability is becoming a pressing issue for consumers and investors alike
Climate action and sustainability are the defining issues of our generation, Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland, said.
According to new research by EY, 28 per cent of senior business leaders think that climate risk will require new or increased C-level attention to safeguard company growth in next five years.
“Climate risk used to be perceived as something very far into the future, but there is a growing awareness of the impacts of climate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Providing strong, local coverage for all
With greater mobile data traffic in rural areas, Three Ireland is ensuring its coverage is strong no matter where you are – and they’re only getting started
AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future
The online event dwelt on Ireland’s national artificial intelligence strategy, which is seeking ways to involve AI in rebuilding and protecting the post-coronavirus economy
Hybrid and multicloud environments: the new normal
How to bridge the gaps in data protection for seamless back-up and recovery
National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects
The Ireland Chapter of The Project Management Institute is calling on the public to make submissions for the Covid-19 Response Project Award before May 1