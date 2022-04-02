Subscribe Today
Log In
Make compliance a priority for your business
Sarah Colfer, director of corporate secretarial and governance services at Mazars: ‘While a strategic focus is critical, compliance and corporate governance is equally important.’ Picture: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Commercial Reports

Make compliance a priority for your business

A survey by Mazars shows that when a company does its compliance well, ‘it builds investor confidence, increases client and customer trust and shapes a positive reputation with the outside world’

Sponsored Article

2nd April, 2022

Compliance has long been a cornerstone of good business practice, according to Sarah Colfer. Sarah is director of corporate secretarial and governance services at Mazars and believes good governance is an opportunity-creating factor and not just an obligation.

“Unfortunately, many companies still view compliance as an obligation they must meet, rather than a driver of value for the company. Compliance is something that needs to be at the forefront of people’s minds, and we at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ian Drennan, director of corporate enforcement at the ODCE: ‘The programme is not only relevant to board members, but also to those who aspire to be directors in the future’

‘We must be conversant with the most up-to-date developments in governance. That is why I did the UCD diploma’

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney
Neven Maguire’s salmon en-croûte with citrus butter

Recipes: Cook up an Easter feast with Neven Maguire

Focus On Business Post
On April 28, the Cyber Expo &amp; Conference Ireland event will host a panel of experts discussing the cybersecurity challenges we all face

Get ahead of the posse on cybersecurity at this year’s expo

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Ann Rudden of Áine Hand Made Chocolate

Sweet treats: Ann Rudden of Áine Hand Made Chocolate chats all things chocolate

Commercial Reports Brenda McCormick

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1