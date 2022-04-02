Make compliance a priority for your business
A survey by Mazars shows that when a company does its compliance well, ‘it builds investor confidence, increases client and customer trust and shapes a positive reputation with the outside world’
Sponsored Article
Compliance has long been a cornerstone of good business practice, according to Sarah Colfer. Sarah is director of corporate secretarial and governance services at Mazars and believes good governance is an opportunity-creating factor and not just an obligation.
“Unfortunately, many companies still view compliance as an obligation they must meet, rather than a driver of value for the company. Compliance is something that needs to be at the forefront of people’s minds, and we at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘We must be conversant with the most up-to-date developments in governance. That is why I did the UCD diploma’
Ian Drennan, director of corporate enforcement at the ODCE, tells Lorraine Courtney why he participated in the Diploma in Corporate Governance at UCD Smurfit School in 2019
Recipes: Cook up an Easter feast with Neven Maguire
The celebrity chef and brand ambassador for the
Get ahead of the posse on cybersecurity at this year’s expo
Issues covered include the risks in using Office 356 without securing it, identity and access management and compliance and third party risk
Sweet treats: Ann Rudden of Áine Hand Made Chocolate chats all things chocolate
The Dunnes Stores Simply Better range has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them to grow while doing what they do best