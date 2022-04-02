Subscribe Today
John Nealon, managing director, M1 Document Solutions: ‘M1 Document Solutions is proud to be the first carbon-neutral shredding company in Ireland’

M1 Document Solutions becomes Ireland’s first carbon neutral shredding company

The paper-shredding company, based in Co Monaghan, is reducing its carbon footprint with a number of measures including an eco-driving initiative, increased recycling and tree planting

2nd April, 2022

This week, M1 Document Solutions has added “Ireland’s First Carbon Neutral Shredding Company” to its list of credentials. A paper-shredding company based in Co Monaghan and established in 2007, it provides secure, certified and GDPR-compliant shredding services.

In doing so, the business crosses the length and breadth of Ireland each week, with many lorry miles clocked up – annually generating an estimated 119 tons of CO2 emissions.

Addressing a business imperative and to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, John Nealon, the managing director, explored the carbon emissions his company was producing.

“We are definitely seeing more clients asking us what additional environmental activities we are undertaking to reduce emissions. Since 2018, we have tried to reduce our emissions through significant practice changes and by partnering with reputable organisation such as Trees for the Future and Self-Help Africa, to offset the rest of the emissions that we could not reduce by planting trees.”

Other practice changes have reduced company emissions by 19 per cent. “We have brought in a policy of ‘Travel for a purpose not a presence’ for sales calls. Additionally, we started an Eco-driving initiative with our lorry drivers; increased our levels of recycling, sent less waste to landfill; increased our composting; and reduced our electricity bill with LED lights, ‘turn off the switch’ campaign.”

The company is not stopping there. Further plans include the introduction of new lorries over the next three years that will meet better emission standards – predicting a further 20 per cent fall in transport emissions.

To support M1’s journey to become carbon neutral, the company has partnered with Trees for the Future and Self Help Africa. To offset the rest of M1 Shredding’s carbon footprint, they have paid for the planting of trees on an annual basis. In addition to countering emissions, these projects also help in the aspiration to build a sustainable future and livelihoods for future generations, in communities throughout Africa.

Reflecting on the COP 26 and Ireland’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, Nealon said: “While no single act or company will fix climate change, we can all play a part. M1 Document Solutions is proud to be the first carbon-neutral shredding company in Ireland and participating in some small way to make these changes happen.”

M1 Document Solutions provides paper and material shredding services under the guidelines of the European and International confidential shredding standards and is Ireland’s “AAA” Certified Company, with GDPR-compliant certificates of destruction issued for every shred.

For details: T: 042-9749515 or E: [email protected]

