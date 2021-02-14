LotusWorks goes the extra mile to keep its staff safe

“Covid-19 has been dominating our business planning meetings since March 2020,” said Emer Conroy, director at LotusWorks. “Protecting and keeping our employees safe has been the number one agenda item.”

The company implemented twice-weekly management meetings to understand the safety protocol on each work site. “The meetings highlight the ever-changing risks Covid-19 presents to employee safety in their workplace,” said Conroy. “We meet with our clients to integrate and understand the safety...