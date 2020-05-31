Looking to a low-carbon future

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of CEOs surveyed recently by KPMG said that their organisation’s growth will depend on their ability to navigate the shift to a low-carbon, clean-technology economy, said partner and head of KPMG’s Sustainable Futures, Russell Smyth.

Sustainable business practices offer new revenue opportunities driven by strong demand for low-emission and sustainable products and services. A sustainable transition for businesses can deliver positive results and create long-term value.

...