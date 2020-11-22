Looking forward with Acorn Life

Acorn Life, which is part of the Acorn Life Group, is a 100 per cent Irish-owned life assurance company offering protection, pensions, savings and investment solutions to the Irish public. The company was the first financial services provider in Ireland to be accredited with the Guaranteed Irish Accreditation, and is a Gold Standard recipient of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award.

With its head office in Galway, Acorn Life provides a range of life insurance offerings...